Arnold Ray Gonzales, age 70, of Roscoe, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

A Prayer Vigil will be held 6:30 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.,, recited by Deacon David Mendez. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Roscoe Cemetery with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Arnold was born on December 29, 1949 in Jourdanton, Texas to Frank Gonzales, Jr. and Esther Marie (Olivarri) Gonzales. He was a construction worker for Salinas Construction before retiring. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Trinidad Gonzales of Roscoe, Texas, children, Ray and Johnny Joe Tijerina of Pleasanton, Texas, Martin Ortegon of Dallas, Texas, Linda Kay Ortegon of Roscoe, Texas, and Mario Ortegon and wife Josie of Roscoe, Texas, grandson, Anthony Micheal Ortegon of San Marcos, Texas, three brothers, Richard Gonzales of Houston, Texas, George Gonzales and wife Barbara of Pleasanton, Texas and James Gonzales of Pleasanton, Texas, three sisters, Mary Frances Gonzales of Houston, Texas, Eva Gonzales Hoekzema and husband Peter of Harlingen, Texas and Linda Harrison of Lufkin, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Marie Olivarri Gonzales, father, Frank Gonzales, Jr., maternal grandparents, Victor and Maggie Olivarri, and paternal grandparents, Frank H. and Julia Gonzales, brothers, David Gonzales, and Frank Gonzales, III and sister, Ruth DeLeon.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Micheal Ortegon, Joe Pesqueda, Joe Camacho, Leandro Pesqueda, Mario Ortegon, and Martin Ortegon.

