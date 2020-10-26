1/1
Artie Belle Harris
1927 - 2020
Artie Belle Harris passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born July 29, 1927, to the late Charles and Lovetta (Farrah) Corbett, in Bramen, Oklahoma. She graduated high school in Hutchinson, Kansas and attended Hutchinson Junior College. She worked at a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, as an X-Ray technician, before marrying William R. (Bill) Harris on July 29, 1950. They lived in Ballinger, Texas, before moving to Sweetwater in 1963. They owned and operated Harris Drug in Sweetwater from 1963 to 1994.Artie was active in the Chamber of Commerce in Sweetwater. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Artie was an avid bridge player and earned her Life Masters rank. Artie is survived by her children: Dick Harris, and wife Lana of Abilene, Texas; Cindy Harris Valcik of Flower Mound, Texas; and Patty Harris Torres, and husband Greg of Sweetwater, Texas; grandchildren Pasia and Brynn Torres, and Laura Harris. Artie was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brother Charles Corbett, sister Ladee Tyler, and son-in-law Jim Valcik. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, October 22nd from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. at McCoy Funeral Home, 401 East Third St., Sweetwater, Texas 79556.There will be a graveside service at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, Texas on Friday October 23, 2020 at 2 pm. with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Abundant Blessings Care Home in Lantana, Texas and Ardent Hospice for their loving care of Artie the past several months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Methodist Church of Sweetwater or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be left at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
