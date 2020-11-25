Aubrey Todd, the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Aubrey Todd, was born on Mother's Day, May 10th, 1936, in Haskell, Texas.

He was the Valedictorian of his high school graduating class of Booker T. Washington High School, Sweetwater, Texas in 1953. He was also an honor graduate of Butler College in Tyler, Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1957.

While in college, he played four years of basketball and was all-conference for three years. He was a four-year member to the college choir, a member of a college fraternity, vice President of the Men Dormitory Council, member of the Science Club, won the Sportsmanship trophy his freshman year in basketball, and was voted one of the most popular boys on campus.

In 1958, he started his teaching career in a two-teacher school in Roby, Texas. In 1959, he was hired to teach and coach at his Alma Mater, Booker T. Washington High School in Sweetwater. He taught science and coached both boys' and girls' athletics.

In August of 1965, he earned his master's degree from McMurry University and started teaching Math and coaching at Sweetwater Middle School. He coached football, basketball, and track.

In 1978, he was named Assistant Principal of Sweetwater Middle School, a position he held until 1985.

While in Sweetwater, he was very active in his church and community. In his church, Mount Rose Baptist Church, he was a deacon, superintendent of Sunday School, and director of Baptist Training Union. In the community, he served on the Nolan County Juvenile Board, Nolan County Child Welfare Board, past President of the Daybreak Kiwanis Club and was named Kiwanian of the Year in 1985.

In 1985, he and his wife, Evelyn, moved to San Angelo, Texas where he became the Assistant Principal of Lincoln Jr. High School. In 1989, he became Principal of Blackshear Elementary School, a position he held until he retired in 1998, serving children of Texas for 40 years.

During his tenure of service at Blackshear in 1992, he was named the Ginevra Carson Wood's Educator of the Year. In 1993, he was named TEPSAN of the year for Region XV. He established the Leopard Pride Luncheon, honoring citizenship and academics each six weeks. He also instituted Men In Public Schools, a mentor program encouraging boys to stay in school. In 1993, Blackshear was awarded a grant of $30,000 for dramatic increase in TAAS scores.

Todd was equally active in his church and community in San Angelo. He was Director of Sunday School, a deacon and trustee at Galilee Baptist Church. He was past president of the Concho Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa. He served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo, served on the Advisory Board of the School Based Clinics, and served as President of the Board of Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council of Concho Valley. He also served on the Board of Baptist Memorial Ministries, Wells Fargo Bank Board and Delta Memorial Cemetery Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Aubrey and Pearline Todd, and his sisters, Carrie May Irving and Billie Sue Irving.

He is survived by his sisters, Nona Finley and husband Walter, Annie Ruth Mosley, and Jo Ann Harris.

His 1st wife, Evelyn, passed away on April 7, 2000. He is now married to the former Morie McDonald, niece of the late Rev. L. T. Thomas.

He is survived by 3 sons: Dr. Aubrey Todd, retired educator and his wife Dr. Pamela (Bailey) Norwood-Todd, Everett Todd, Defensive Coordinator (Football) at Grambling State University and his wife Donna Kay Hill-Todd, and Gerald Todd, District Curriculum Specialist at Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix, Arizona and his wife Malissa Endsley Todd.

He has 10 grandchildren, Deirdreia, Ontoria, Dyani, Damario, Aubrey, Emily, Sirevalon, Trenton, Titus, and Evelyn and 4 great grandchildren.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. John S. Pope, Jr., pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. The graveside services will be livestreamed via his obituary on the Robert Massie Funeral Home website.

Memorials may be made to Delta Memorial Cemetery, 2405 Weaver Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903, or to Evelyn Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 N. Bryant Blvd., San Angelo, Texas 76903.

