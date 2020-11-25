1/1
Aubrey Todd
1936 - 2020
Aubrey Todd, the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. Aubrey Todd, was born on Mother's Day, May 10th, 1936, in Haskell, Texas.
He was the Valedictorian of his high school graduating class of Booker T. Washington High School, Sweetwater, Texas in 1953. He was also an honor graduate of Butler College in Tyler, Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1957.
While in college, he played four years of basketball and was all-conference for three years. He was a four-year member to the college choir, a member of a college fraternity, vice President of the Men Dormitory Council, member of the Science Club, won the Sportsmanship trophy his freshman year in basketball, and was voted one of the most popular boys on campus.
In 1958, he started his teaching career in a two-teacher school in Roby, Texas. In 1959, he was hired to teach and coach at his Alma Mater, Booker T. Washington High School in Sweetwater. He taught science and coached both boys' and girls' athletics.
In August of 1965, he earned his master's degree from McMurry University and started teaching Math and coaching at Sweetwater Middle School. He coached football, basketball, and track.
In 1978, he was named Assistant Principal of Sweetwater Middle School, a position he held until 1985.
While in Sweetwater, he was very active in his church and community. In his church, Mount Rose Baptist Church, he was a deacon, superintendent of Sunday School, and director of Baptist Training Union. In the community, he served on the Nolan County Juvenile Board, Nolan County Child Welfare Board, past President of the Daybreak Kiwanis Club and was named Kiwanian of the Year in 1985.
In 1985, he and his wife, Evelyn, moved to San Angelo, Texas where he became the Assistant Principal of Lincoln Jr. High School. In 1989, he became Principal of Blackshear Elementary School, a position he held until he retired in 1998, serving children of Texas for 40 years.
During his tenure of service at Blackshear in 1992, he was named the Ginevra Carson Wood's Educator of the Year. In 1993, he was named TEPSAN of the year for Region XV. He established the Leopard Pride Luncheon, honoring citizenship and academics each six weeks. He also instituted Men In Public Schools, a mentor program encouraging boys to stay in school. In 1993, Blackshear was awarded a grant of $30,000 for dramatic increase in TAAS scores.
Todd was equally active in his church and community in San Angelo. He was Director of Sunday School, a deacon and trustee at Galilee Baptist Church. He was past president of the Concho Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa. He served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo, served on the Advisory Board of the School Based Clinics, and served as President of the Board of Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council of Concho Valley. He also served on the Board of Baptist Memorial Ministries, Wells Fargo Bank Board and Delta Memorial Cemetery Association.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Aubrey and Pearline Todd, and his sisters, Carrie May Irving and Billie Sue Irving.
He is survived by his sisters, Nona Finley and husband Walter, Annie Ruth Mosley, and Jo Ann Harris.
His 1st wife, Evelyn, passed away on April 7, 2000. He is now married to the former Morie McDonald, niece of the late Rev. L. T. Thomas.
He is survived by 3 sons: Dr. Aubrey Todd, retired educator and his wife Dr. Pamela (Bailey) Norwood-Todd, Everett Todd, Defensive Coordinator (Football) at Grambling State University and his wife Donna Kay Hill-Todd, and Gerald Todd, District Curriculum Specialist at Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix, Arizona and his wife Malissa Endsley Todd.
He has 10 grandchildren, Deirdreia, Ontoria, Dyani, Damario, Aubrey, Emily, Sirevalon, Trenton, Titus, and Evelyn and 4 great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. John S. Pope, Jr., pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. The graveside services will be livestreamed via his obituary on the Robert Massie Funeral Home website.
Memorials may be made to Delta Memorial Cemetery, 2405 Weaver Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903, or to Evelyn Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 N. Bryant Blvd., San Angelo, Texas 76903.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
NOV
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sweetwater Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to my aunt Marie and Todd Family. This took me by surprise and I am so saddened to hear of his passing. Continued prayers to the family....
Patricia Young
Family
November 23, 2020
I have known Aubrey ever since he came to San Angelo as principal of Blackshear Elementary and I as principal of Reagan Elementary. Since we both then later retired, we have enjoyed the fellowship of each other along with other retired principals who became part of what we called
the "breakfast club" . We met once per month. Aubrey was the highlight of our breakfast . He kept the conversations going and always said the blessings before we ate. I know of no better man than Aubrey in this world. There will always be an empty chair where he sat at our table in honor of Aubrey, so long old pal, we shall miss you greatly, although you were in good company at the breakfast club, you are in a far better place with GOD. But we will still hear you laughing in HEAVEN and can still hear that, "What's going on" greeting ever month!!

My condolences to Mrs. Todd, sons and daughter and all the family
Phil Burroughs
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sending my condolences to Deacon Todd's family. I've known him all of my adult life and he has always made me smile. He always asked about my family & had a prayer ready. Liked to talk about college football, especially Grambling! He will be missed a great deal....especially, for me, on the 1st Tuesday of every month for breakfast
Heather Byrd
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
Our hearts go out to the Todd sons and families.
I had the pleasure of teaching with with Aubrey at Sweetwater Middle School for several years. There was always a smile for every one. I had the privilege of of teaching Pancho, Everett, and Gerald Todd in Middle School and high school Choral program. It was such a pleasure to have taught them and see how wonderfully they followed their father's footsteps. The world is a sadder place without him, but heaven has opened its gates to receive him joyfully. He has made heaven an even more happy place to be.
We will see him again. God bless you boys
and families.
Frank and Sylvia McDonald ( Mr. and Mrs. Mc)
Frank McDonald
Friend
November 21, 2020
Mr. Todd was a man of depth and wisdom. We enjoyed seeing the family scholarship ceremony for graduating seniors in the family. His love for learning is a legacy that has continued down to his grandchildren. His reverence for God is a legacy that can not be uprooted. The Hill family sends our love and condolences. We also are praying for your comfort.
Jonathan Hill
Family
November 20, 2020
Dorothy Williams
November 20, 2020
my deepest sympathies during this time for the entire Todd family....
Rick Nelson
November 20, 2020
Reginald Nelson
November 19, 2020
I will always remember Mr. Todd for giving me my first opportunity to be an educator after leaving the telecommunications industry. It's so important to remember to help each other succeed, to lend a hand. Mr. Todd exemplified what it means to be a true instrument of help, hope, and showing love for mankind. I am blessed to have served with him at Blackshear. He created a positive working environment where the faculty wanted to be there. I am so sorry for your loss, family. I pray for your comfort and strength now and for all of the days ahead.
Robbin A. Ervin
Coworker
November 19, 2020
One of the finest men, educators, coach and family friend anyone could ask to know. He was a mentor and gave inspiration to many a young person and athlete. May his memory live on in the lives of those that knew and loved him. I will always consider the Todd boy and the Box boys friends and family. God Bless you and yours, and rest easy Coach...
Blake Box
Friend
November 19, 2020
Mr. Todd and his wife, Evelyn, were the nicest people I had the pleasure of meeting when I lived in San Angelo. My prayers go out to his loved ones.
Marijohn Ross
Acquaintance
