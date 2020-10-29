Audrey Lou Hunter passed away on July 2, 2018 in Irving, Texas. A memorial service was held in Arlington, Texas on July 14, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Roscoe Cemetery with David Draper, of First Baptist Church Roscoe officiating and under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Audrey was born in Roscoe, Texas to Harvid and Bertha Hunter. She grew up in Roscoe and later lived and worked in Sweetwater, Texas before moving to Dallas, Texas. Audrey began working in accounting while going to college and later earning a bachelor's degree. She moved to Irving, Texas and later Coppell, Texas and remained in the area where she continued a long career in accounting. Audrey truly loved spending time with her family and she is dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents Harvid and Bertha Hunter, her brothers Roy, Arnold, Archie and Howard and her sister Thelma. Audrey was survived at the time by her sisters Eula Mae, who has since passed, and her sister Sheila Sue Sanford, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.