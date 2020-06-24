Aurora Vera Serrano, 66, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Lionzo Soria officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation and viewing will be held Monday evening at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. She was born October 7, 1953 in Quanah, TX to Refugio Sr. and Francisca (Yanes) Vera. She has lived in Sweetwater since 1963. She was a member of Iglesia-de-Cristo in Sweetwater on Lamar St. and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Tomas Serrano of Sweetwater, two sons Albert Rey Serrano and wife Amber of Roscoe, TX, and Tommy Lee Serrano of Sweetwater, TX, , five grandchildren, Tayden Serrano, Brynlee Serrano, Tevan Serrano, Taelyn Serrano and Emery Serrano, two brothers, Hector Vera and wife Rosie of Sweetwater, TX, Refugio Vera, Jr. of Sweetwater, TX, two sisters, Maxima Garcia of Plainview, TX and Norma Medina of San Angelo, TX, two sisters-in-law, Mary Serrano of Irving, TX, and Delia Serrano Cavazos of Abilene, TX, six brothers-in-law, Silverio Serrano, David Serrano, Carlos Serrano, Tony Serrano, Eugene Serrano all of Sweetwater, TX, and Manuel Serrano of San Angelo, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jimmy Alvarado and Angel Alvarado, her parents Refugio Vera, Sr. and Francisca Vera, four brothers, Gilbert, Robert, Fred and Sammy Vera, and one sister, Maria Garza. Pallbearers will be Albert Serrano, Andrew Medina, Hector Vera Medina, Jonathan Adames, Raul Vera Medina, Jimmy Medina. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.