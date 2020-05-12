Auther Allen Wright, age 70

Passed away Sunday 5-3-2020

After a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Auther passed away at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn Moses Wright.

Two brothers, Joe Wright & wife Pat of Sweetwater, TX. Jerry Wright of Tye Tx.

One daughter, Julie Ragan and husband Darian of Lubbock, Tx. Two sons, Travis Wright and wife Brittnee of Sunray, Tx.

Kevin Wright and wife Teira of Sweetwater, Tx. Several beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Auther is preceeded in death by his father, Vernon Wright and his mother Pauline Wright of Sweetwater, Tx.

His grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Wright of Sweetwater, Tx.

And grandparents Mr. & Mrs. V.A. Reynolds of Tenaha, Tx.

Auther loved fishing and old cars. He also loved exploring with brothers, Joe and Jerry.

He enjoyed hunting arrow heads and rattlesnakes with life long friend, Mondo Garza.

Service will be on Thursday May, 14th, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Trent, Tx.

A small lunch with be served from 11:30 to 12:30 and service to start at 1:00.

Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas

