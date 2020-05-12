Auther allen Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Auther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Auther Allen Wright, age 70
Passed away Sunday 5-3-2020
After a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Auther passed away at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn Moses Wright.
Two brothers, Joe Wright & wife Pat of Sweetwater, TX. Jerry Wright of Tye Tx.
One daughter, Julie Ragan and husband Darian of Lubbock, Tx. Two sons, Travis Wright and wife Brittnee of Sunray, Tx.
Kevin Wright and wife Teira of Sweetwater, Tx. Several beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Auther is preceeded in death by his father, Vernon Wright and his mother Pauline Wright of Sweetwater, Tx.
His grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Wright of Sweetwater, Tx.
And grandparents Mr. & Mrs. V.A. Reynolds of Tenaha, Tx.
Auther loved fishing and old cars. He also loved exploring with brothers, Joe and Jerry.
He enjoyed hunting arrow heads and rattlesnakes with life long friend, Mondo Garza.
Service will be on Thursday May, 14th, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Trent, Tx.
A small lunch with be served from 11:30 to 12:30 and service to start at 1:00.
Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
Auther Allen Wright
After three years of battling brain cancer, Auther made it to the age of 70. He fought a long hard fight, but, God called him home Sunday the 3rd. He will be missed as he was the youngest of three boys. And he made the other brothers laugh a lot. Especially, on our road trips!
Auther Wright
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved