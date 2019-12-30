Home

Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Barbara Ann Lee


1940 - 2019
Barbara Ann Lee Obituary
Barbara Ann Lee, age 79, of Blackwell, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Blackwell Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Shipp officiating. Burial will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on December 19, 1940 in Goldthwaite, Texas to Thomas Roscoe and Myrtie (McNurlen) Jones. She married James Alvin Lee in 1963. She worked as a LVN for area nursing homes and also for Home Health Care.
She is survived by three sons, Patrick Lee, David Randall Siplinger, and James Glenn Lee, all of Blackwell, Texas, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Francis Blythe.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019
