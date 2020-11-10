1/1
Barbara Jean Martin
1941 - 2020
Barbara Jean Martin, 79, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on November 7, 2020, at Sweetwater Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:00pm at the Fourth and Elm Church of Christ with Dr. Michael Harbour officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Barbara was born on June 13, 1941, to the late Floyd and Armilla (Pumpelly) Wilson in Littlefield, Texas. She went on to receive an Associate's Degree, and worked as an Accountant for Bell Dairy in Lubbock for several years. She later worked as a prison guard for the Wallace Unit in Colorado City, Texas, for a period of time as well. Barbara was a member of the Fourth and Elm Church of Christ. She is survived by son Charles H. Martin, Jr. and wife Patricia of Sweetwater, TX; daughter Brenda Ramey and husband Keith of Sweetwater, TX; granddaughter Candace Carr and husband Derek of Sweetwater, TX; granddaughter Heather Bromley and husband Jason of Sweetwater, TX; granddaughter Abbie Ramey of Sweetwater, TX; grandson Andrew Ramey of Sweetwater, TX; great grandchildren Taya Ortega and husband Frank, Jr., Darian Carr, Caitlin Carr, Bailey Bromley, Isaac Jones-Ramey all of Sweetwater, TX; great great grandchildren Alaysia Jones and Frank Ortega, III both of Sweetwater, TX. and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson Blake Bromley, sisters Judy Hanna and Linda Gryder and a brother Ben Wilson. Pallbearers will be Andrew Ramey, Darian Carr, Derek Carr, Jason Bromley, Gerome Carr and Frankie Ortega. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
