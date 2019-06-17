Barbara McElyea went to Heaven on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 73.

Meeting her in Heaven with open arms were her parents, Charlie and Vada Mae, as well as, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 PM.

Barbara was born to Charlie and Vada Mae Farmer on January 31, 1946. She married Leon McElyea on November 27, 1964.

Barbara will be remembered for her loving and caring heart. If you were blessed to be her friend then she loved you unconditionally and would make sure you were always well. She loved her family more than anything and always placed them above everything.

She taught her four children to always have a loving heart and to always find the good in everyone you meet. She taught her children to love and care and to always forgive one another.

Her husband was her best friend for over 54 years. They were quite the pair. They loved to travel to Arizona or just travel down the interstate for a great meal. They loved to watch her beloved Texas Rangers everytime the team played.

She leaves behind those who loved her dearly and who will always have a void in their hearts. However, we will remember her loving heart, her beautiful smile and her ability to make you know that you were loved. We also know that she will be waiting for us one day with her open loving arms in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 54 years, Leon, as well as her children, daughter, Teresa and husband Ronnie; son, Michael and wife

Michelle, son, Jeffrey and Elizabeth, all of Sweetwater, and her son Brian of Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Sam and wife Gwen of Florida, and two very special cousins, Darlene Walker and Beverly Hilliard of Sweetwater. She was an amazing and loving grandmother to her 12 grandchildren; Brandon, Ashley, Brittany, Zac, Becca, Caitlyn, Katheryn, Miriam, Jaci, Kinsey, Mattie and Krislyn. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, and numerous cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Donny McElyea, Jr., Danny McElyea, Eddy Campbell, Nick Lopez, Ronny Linebaugh, and Mark Meneses. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary