Beatrice Bee Renfro, 95, of Roscoe, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Nolan Nursing & Rehab in Sweetwater. Funeral services will be at 10A.M. Friday, March 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Roscoe with Rev. David Draper officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. A friend's and family visitation will be Thursday from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Bee was born August 3, 1924 in Oklahoma to the late Eldie and Nancy (Leigh) Allen. She married Billy Weldon Renfro February 18,1946 in Cross Plains, Texas. They lived in Sweetwater for 18 years then moving to Roscoe in 1970. Bee was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Roscoe. She is survived by her grandchildren; Nancy Wallace Martinez and husband James of Aubrey, Texas, Michael Wallace of Roscoe, Crystal Renfro Graham of Chillicothe, Texas, great grandchildren; Jace and Emily Martinez of Aubrey, Texas and her son-in-law; James McFaul of Roscoe. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; February 5, 1995, son; Billy Wayne Renfro December 15, 2019, daughter; Sandra McFaul January 13, 2020, one sister, three brothers and a grandson. Pallbearers will be James McFaul, James Martinez and Michael Wallace, Edward Acevedo, Lonnie Heffernan and Kenny Landfried. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020