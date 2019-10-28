|
|
Bennie Joe (Rusty) Hobbs, Jr., age 64, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Gentry officiating.
Rusty was born on August 4, 1955 in Merkel, Texas to Bennie and JoAnn Hobbs.
He married Ronda Goza on March 3, 1978. Bennie worked as a plumber for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda, and daughter, Teresa Lesly of Sweetwater, son, Russell Hobbs, and daughter, Amy Hobbs all of Cleburne, Texas, mother, JoAnn French of Sweetwater, and a sister, Diane Russell of Dublin, Texas, eight grandchildren. two great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Hobbs Sr., and grandparents, Harvey and Nola Hobbs and Bailey and Lillian Lollar.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 27, 2019