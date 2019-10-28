Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Hobbs,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Joe "Rusty" Hobbs, Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Joe "Rusty" Hobbs, Jr. Obituary
Bennie Joe (Rusty) Hobbs, Jr., age 64, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Gentry officiating.
Rusty was born on August 4, 1955 in Merkel, Texas to Bennie and JoAnn Hobbs.
He married Ronda Goza on March 3, 1978. Bennie worked as a plumber for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda, and daughter, Teresa Lesly of Sweetwater, son, Russell Hobbs, and daughter, Amy Hobbs all of Cleburne, Texas, mother, JoAnn French of Sweetwater, and a sister, Diane Russell of Dublin, Texas, eight grandchildren. two great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Hobbs Sr., and grandparents, Harvey and Nola Hobbs and Bailey and Lillian Lollar.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now