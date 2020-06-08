Bertha Aguilar, 79, of Sweetwater, TX passed away at her home. There will be a funeral service for Bertha on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Reverend Evaristo Granado will be officiating service. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Bertha was born April 8, 1941 in Nueva Palestina Coahuila, Mexico to parents Pedro and Delfina Gloria. Bertha married Juan Aguilar on September 25, 1958 in Nueva Palestina Coahuila, Mexico. She was a housewife.
Bertha is survived by: Husband: Juan Aguilar, Daughter: Maria Hernandez, Daughter: Aniceta Rivera, Daughter: Socorro Garcia and husband Ray of Sweetwater. Son: Juan Aguilar Jr., Son: Jose Aguilar from Roscoe, Texas. 12 Grandchildren, 24 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great Great - Grandchild.
She was preceded in death by: 2 daughters and 1 son , her parents, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters, 1 grandson, 1 son in law.
Pallbearers will be : Gilbert Rivera, Alejandro Garcia, Michael Gloria, Rafael Munoz Jr., Serfain Hernandez, Rolando Hernandez.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.