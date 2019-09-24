|
|
Embracing a life well lived, Bette Jean Pearce, 90, joined her Heavenly Father on September 16, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Born in Sweetwater, TX on August 15, 1929, Bette was an only child of devoted and loving parents Otto and Mable May. It was Mable who introduced young Bette Jean to piano, dance and art. While Otto took great pleasure in teaching his daughter life lessons on the ranch. All of which contributed to the gracious, compassionate and resilient woman that she was. Bette graduated from Maryneal's Highland Highschool where the "Carnival Queen" met the Hornet basketball star. Bette May and Ed (Buster) Pearce married in 1949, moving to Lovington, NM, where they would farm and start a family. They were members of the First Methodist Church and Bette quickly found a niche in various women's clubs and community services for children. In 1951, son Richard Max was born, and in 1953 daughter, Janet Gail. Bette approached motherhood wholeheartedly and with passion, wrangling with the outdoor antenna for Saturday morning cartoon reception, managing frigid late night farm births, nursing bucked-off and fell-off mishaps, attending dance recitals and ball games, skating rink birthdays and 4-H camps. She delighted in loading up the Buick with pillows, snacks and kids in pajamas for an impromptu Drive-In movie and was always the cheerleading, supportive force behind her children's endeavors. She made holidays and celebrations magical, play injuries and broken hearts better. Bette was present and encouraging, loyal and steadfast, teaching through example and unflinching optimism. She was the epitome of endless, never waning love and devotion. In 1967 the family moved from Lovington to Odessa, where Bette nurtured her children through the wonder years of junior high and high school, then began working for Drs. Meek and Manicom. After 28 years she retired and moved closer to her children in the Abilene area. Bette had a wonderful gift for making everyday events into unforgettable adventures, especially where children were involved. And oh, how she loved and cherished being "Nana" to her precious granddaughter, the light of her life, Emily Beth. "Moonlight dancers those two, hand in hand, making wishes and leaping star to star". Those who knew Bette could easily recognize the lift of her brow and the twinkle of her blue eyes as the onset of something contagiously humorous. She loved to laugh, had a tender and giving heart, a special softness for animals, an uncanny ability for creating lush beautiful gardens and a flair for fashion and design. She was kind and accepting, believing no living soul less worthy than another. We take joyful solace in celebrating Bette's life journey. To you she would smile and say, "Trust God", Do your best, be nice, play fair, do unto others and it's going to be alright". The precious words that were said to Bette Jean, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Bette is survived by her children, Max Pearce (Sheryl) of Abilene, Jan Pearce of Buffalo Gap and her granddaughter Emily Pearce of Abilene. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mable and Otto May and her husband Ed (Buster) Pearce. Memorials may be made to the or a . Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, 401 East Third in Sweetwater. Funeral services will be at 2pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 309 Cedar St. in Sweetwater. Rev. Dr Janice Six of First Central Presbyterian Church of Abilene officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019