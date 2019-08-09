|
Bettie Jolene Lanning, age 81, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Hoyt House. Her body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Darryl Goodnight officiating. . Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Bettie was born on November 2, 1937 in Blackwell, Texas to Joe and Ruby G. (Griffin) Lanier. She worked as a custodian for SISD for twenty two years.
She was a member of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ. She travelled all over the United States with her husband while he was in the U.S. Air Force.
She is survived by special friends, Norma and Kenny Bonner of Sweetwater, Texas, and Elsie Pierce of Sweetwater, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Ruby Lanier, and husband, Albert Lanning.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019