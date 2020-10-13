Betty Gomez, 82 of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A prayer vigil and rosary will be held 6:30 P.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Betty was born May 27, 1938 in Clay, TX to the late Luis and Ramona (Quintero) Meras. She married Jose Gomez on January 12, 1957 in Sweetwater. She is survived by two sons Armando Gomez and wife Josie, Joe Gomez, Jr.; two daughters Diane Gomez, Elizabeth Valenzuela and husband David, SR.; two sisters Donna Meras, Louisa Carbajal; eleven grandchildren Jeffrey Gomez and wife Angela, Aaron Gomez, David Valenzuela and wife Isabel, Louis Gomez, Stephanie Gomez, Adrian Valenzuela, Kevin Valenzuela, Jarrell Gomez and wife Nicole, Christopher Gomez, Joshua Valenzuela and Cristina Gomez and eleven great grandchildren Kaitlyn Gomez, Carter Gomez, Hailey Valenzuela, Joey Valenzuela, Felipe Valenzuela, Christian Valenzuela, Leah Gomez, Aaron Gomez, Mayeli Valenzuela, Elanna Valenzuela, Greyson Gomez. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.