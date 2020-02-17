Home

Betty Jean (Bourland) Ussery


1930 - 2020
Betty Jean Bourland Ussery, 89, of Round Rock, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep, February 9, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. Her last heroic effort was pushing her life alert button that saved her son, Marks life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mark tirelessly took care of Mother for many years and his efforts will always be remembered. Rest in Peace Momma. We love and miss you but know that you are no longer suffering and at peace in the arms of our loving Heavenly Father. Betty is survived by her children; Tony Ussery and wife Jan, Mark Ussery and Tammi Dufresne and husband Ken. Her grandchildren Amber Ussery and Evan Ussery, Chrissy Carrier and husband Chase and their children Gavin and Easton Carrier. She was predeceased by her beloved Mother and Father; Charlie and Mary Bourland, her sister; Charlene Branscum, brother; Jerry Bourland, husband; Bobby Ussery and son; Mitch Ussery. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Roscoe Cemetery with Rev. Juanelle Jordan officiating. McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020
