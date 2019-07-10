Betty Jo (Seymore) McCoy, age 89, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Friday, July 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Ryan Strebeck officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 4 to 6 P.M. Thursday, July 4, at McCoy Funeral Home. Betty was born July 25, 1929, in Mulberry Canyon, Taylor County, Texas, to the late Joseph Weldon and Dolly Malinee (Toombs) Seymore. Betty was a graduate of Merkel High School in 1946 and graduated from Draughon's Business School in 1948. She then married her husband of sixty years, Melvin Tom McCoy, November 25, 1948 in Mulberry Canyon. She is survived by her son, Dan McCoy and wife Jacque of Sweetwater, four daughters, Dwylene Strother of Sweetwater, Sherma Barham of Snyder, Jennie Wann and husband Danny of Roscoe, Bronda Goates and husband Neal of Katy, Texas. She is also survived by three sisters, Becky Knipe of Abilene, Texas, Malinee Harmon and husband Allen of Ransom Canyon, Texas, Melba Fisher of Merkel, four brothers, Connie Mack Seymore and wife Ida Mae of Abilene, Riley Seymore and wife Jean of Abilene, Phil Seymore and wife Evelyn of Abilene, David Seymore and wife Dian of Merkel and brother-in-law Dr. William E. " Bill" Deal of Los Alamos, New Mexico, eleven grandchildren, Lisa Sanford and husband Rick of Peoria, Arizona, Shana Hrbacek and husband Todd of Abilene, Lori McCoy of Sweetwater, Tommy McCoy and wife Patience of Sweetwater, Gerod Strother and wife Christina of Butte, Montana, Carey Wann and wife Brandi of Clarendon, Texas, Natalie Moeller and husband Thomas of Canyon, Texas, Lance Wann and wife Rebecca of Texline, Texas, Sally Everett and husband Dane of Granbury, Texas, Rob Goates and wife Danielle of Midland, Texas and Josh Goates and wife Jennifer of Midland, Texas, twenty-seven great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. She was also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Melvin McCoy on November 22, 2010, and her parents Joe and Dolly Seymore, and a son-in-law Dennis Strother, on June 15, 2011. Betty was co-owner of McCoy Funeral Home and worked as secretary for many years. Betty was a student and an instructor in the Dale Carnegie Business Course, attended music school, and was baptized in a stock tank. She was a Charter Member and pianist (as a young teen) at Pioneer Memorial Methodist Church, member of First United Methodist Church of Sweetwater since 1968, member of United Methodist Women, member of the Open Door Sunday School Class and served as the pianist as well and taught Sunday School to young children for several years. She was a member of the Athenaeum Club of Sweetwater, Woman's Forum, a member of the Order of Eastern Star Mamie D. Crane Chapter # 1018 and served as pianist, and the Business and Professional Women's Club. Betty (known as "Mama Coy") was a wonderful and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved her family so very much. She was the oldest of eight children growing up on the farm in Mulberry Canyon. She had a very strong faith and loved her Church and Sunday School. Betty loved music and gospel and grew up listening to the Grand Ole' Opry and continued to watch it on Saturday nights. She loved history and reading good books and devotionals, sports, shopping and decorating was her hobby. She loved traveling and had many fond memories of traveling the United States and Internationally through the years with family and friends. Her family wants to acknowledge and give a Special Thanks to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, Rolling Plains Home Health and her Special Care Givers for their wonderful care and love shown her. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Tommy McCoy, Gerod Strother, Carey Wann, Lance Wann, Rob Goates, Josh Goates. The family request memorials be made to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, 200 East Arizona, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or First United Methodist Church, 309 Cedar, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 3, 2019