Betty Jo (Stephenson) Staton, age 87, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Cathy Ludlum Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation of family and friends will be 6-8pm on Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Josh Maloney, Russell Souders, Will Mayes, Chuck Wilson, Ted Bayse and Cody Paty. Honorary pallbearer will be Melvin Guelker. Betty was born December 6, 1931 in Austin, Texas to the late Wilburn and Ruby Ellen (Lankford) Stephenson. She married James G. Staton January 26, 1951 in Austin. Betty grew up in Austin and was a graduate of Austin High School, was a homemaker and had lived in Sweetwater for the majority of her life. She had worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, the Austin Convention Center, Austin Community College, Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Staton's Pharmacy in Sweetwater. She was a long standing member of First Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater. Betty loved genealogy which brought her to become a member of the United Daughter's of the Confederacy and was very active from the 1950's until the current in political topics, issues and campaigns. She LOVED music, dancing and Texas Longhorn football. Betty is survived by her husband; James G. Staton of Sweetwater, daughter; Cindy Maloney and husband Mike of Ozark, Missouri, son; Terrance Staton and wife Cindy of Dallas, daughter-in-law; Kay Staton of Abilene, Texas, grandchildren; Kristen and Russell Souders of Abilene, Kimberly Mayes and Will of Abilene, Kelsie Tilley and Chris of Billings Missouri, Josh Maloney and Karly of Harrison, Arkansas and Ava Staton of Dallas. Betty is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Kirkley and Kassidy Souders, Silas and Sydnee Mayes and Rylee Tilley and Samantha Voce, her brother; William "Sonny" Stephenson of Oregon, sister-in-law Golda Staton Harris of Abilene and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son James Michael Staton May 21, 2002. Her life revolved around her family. She spent many tireless hours totally devoted to her three children. As grandchildren arrived and later great-grandchildren her focus happily broadened. Her constant companion for the past 45 years has been an adorable white poodle, most recently her favorite, Sassy. Betty has fought a hard health battle since January of this year, and her family is so happy that she is finally at peace and has gone home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019