|
|
On September 1, 2019 Betty Lou Carol Neighbors Doan went to her heavenly home with her loving family by her side. Betty was born May 8, 1940 in Roby, Texas to Claude Stanley Neighbors and Lillian (Head) Neighbors. She married Joe Doan November 22, 1970 in Roswell, NM. Betty is survived by her three sons, Michael Forbes & wife Belinda, Joey Forbes, Stacy Forbes & wife Florinda, and stepdaughters, Tamie Autry & husband Jimmy, Jamie Mena & husband Valentino, Teresa Cutty & husband Brad, two brothers Montie Neighbors & wife Richie and Jerry Neighbors & wife Hettie, a brother- In-law, Rodney Reep (husband of Claudine Reep), 41 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. During Betty's final days, she stayed true to her faith and the love of her family and Jesus. Pallbearers will be Lucus Forbes, Zachary Forbes, Craig Forbes, Micha Autrey, Fabian Carrisalez, Joey Forbes. Services will be on September 4, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories, 401 E Third Street, Sweetwater, TX 79556 at 10 A.M. with Reverend Keith Clower officiating. Interment will follow in the Roby Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be on September 3rd, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019