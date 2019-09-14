Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lou Doan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Carol (Neighbors) Doan


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Carol (Neighbors) Doan Obituary
On September 1, 2019 Betty Lou Carol Neighbors Doan went to her heavenly home with her loving family by her side. Betty was born May 8, 1940 in Roby, Texas to Claude Stanley Neighbors and Lillian (Head) Neighbors. She married Joe Doan November 22, 1970 in Roswell, NM. Betty is survived by her three sons, Michael Forbes & wife Belinda, Joey Forbes, Stacy Forbes & wife Florinda, and stepdaughters, Tamie Autry & husband Jimmy, Jamie Mena & husband Valentino, Teresa Cutty & husband Brad, two brothers Montie Neighbors & wife Richie and Jerry Neighbors & wife Hettie, a brother- In-law, Rodney Reep (husband of Claudine Reep), 41 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. During Betty's final days, she stayed true to her faith and the love of her family and Jesus. Pallbearers will be Lucus Forbes, Zachary Forbes, Craig Forbes, Micha Autrey, Fabian Carrisalez, Joey Forbes. Services will be on September 4, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories, 401 E Third Street, Sweetwater, TX 79556 at 10 A.M. with Reverend Keith Clower officiating. Interment will follow in the Roby Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be on September 3rd, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now