Betty Rogers SoRelle left her earthly home to join God in heaven December 4, 2019.
Visitation for friends and family will be at Trinity Baptist Church from one o'clock until service time at two o'clock on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Rev. Matt McGowen officiating. Burial will follow at Belvieu Cemetery in Rotan, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Betty SoRelle was born November 4, 1933 in Rotan, Texas. She married Frankie SoRelle Jr. November 6, 1952. They farmed and ranched in Kent County and raised their three children, Kenneth, Becky and Frankie III there. In 1971, the family moved to Sweetwater where they started Foam Craft. Betty worked in the business until 1982, when she started a career as a travel agent with Tally Travel. She made many promotional trips to various places in the U.S., as well as Germany, Australia, Jamaica, Puerto Vallarta and other points of interest. In l988, Betty planned a trip to Branson, Missouri and served as the tour guide for many Sweetwater friends.
Traveling was one of her greatest joys in life. After the closing of the travel agency, Betty became a distributor and demonstrator for Christmas Around the World. This was her dream job because of her love for all things Christmas and the meaning for the season. Before her retirement, Betty worked for Sweetwater ISD in food service at Cowen and Hobbs Alternative Campus.
Betty was a lifelong Baptist and a kind and gentle Christian. She loved children and taught Sunday School and worked in Vacation Bible School at Trinity Baptist Church for many years. For the last decade, you could find her in the kitchen at Trinity, better known as "Betty's Kitchen". She spent countless hours serving as Fellowship chair and Wednesday night cook for Team Kids activities. Not only did she serve as food coordinator for TSTC monthly meal, she contributed to mission work at Sunrise Villa, and was head cook on several mission trips.
Betty was an avid member of Beta Sigma Phi. She joined the organization in 1975 and participated in all aspects of the sorority. Betty held every office in her chapter and in city council repeatedly. She was selected Valentine Sweetheart and Girl of the Year at various times during her years as a sorority sister. Betty was the "go-to-girl" for Beta Sigma Phi members for answer to questions on anything sorority related.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Troy Rogers, her mother, Mildred Thompson, and her husband, Frankie SoRelle Jr.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth SoRelle and Becky SoRelle of Sweetwater, and Frankie Sorelle III and wife Beverly of Lubbock, two sisters, Evonne Teague of San Angelo and Joyce Cooper and husband Jon of Mansfield. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Travis SoRelle and wife Jessica of Vacaville, California, Amy SoRelle of Victorville, California, Eric SoRelle of Dallas, Sarah Wright and husband Jeff of Houston, Emily SoRelle of Lubbock and Mark SoRelle and wife Pacifica of Austin, as well as, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Eric SoRelle, Travis SoRelle, Larry Grissom, T.J. Wright, Jeff Menn and Chris Buff.
Contributions in Betty SoRelle's memory may be made to Trinity Baptist Church mission fund.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019