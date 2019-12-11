|
Betty Sue (Kidd) Steele, age 82, of Sweetwater passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home in Fisher County, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Judy Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be Monday from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dwalyn Smith, Aaron Smith, Kenny Kidd, Teddy Kidd, Stephen F. Smith II and Dan Casbeer. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen F. Smith, John Glenn Kidd, Steven Cearley, Don Flint and Rusty Hall. Betty was born March 15, 1937 at Capitola, Texas to the late Bennie and Mary Clair (McCain) Kidd. She attended school at Hobbs and Sweetwater. She married L.C. "Corkey" Steele October 24, 1953 in Sweetwater. She and Corkey lived in Louisiana about 15 years moving back to Sweetwater in 1976. Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years; Corkey Steele of Sweetwater, son; Dwalyn Steele and wife Carolyn of Berwick, Louisiana, daughter; Pamela Counts Nelson and husband Richard of Roby, sisters; Ann Cearley of Denver, Colorado, Margie Flint of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jane Collins of Centerville, Texas and Wanda Jordan of Crockett, Texas, grandchildren; Dr. Julie Price and husband Jeff of Morgan City, Louisiana, Jordan Steele of Morgan City, Louisiana, Dwalyn Smith of Sweetwater, Brittany Smith of Arlington, Texas, Aaron Smith of Sweetwater and Conrad Smith of Roby and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sisters; Frankie Toland, M.E. Waddell, brothers; Bennie C. Kidd, John Mc Kidd, son-in-law; Sherriff Mickey Counts, and by Corkey's parents Lester Julian Steele and Ruth Odell (Michael) Steele. Betty worked at Ray Gross Motors in Morgan City, Louisiana as a saleslady, had owned a Day Care Facility in Bayou Vista, Louisiana, owned and operated Betty's Country Curl at her home, was a lifelong member of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ, member of the Home Demonstration Club and a member of the Fisher County Historical Museum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh. com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 9, 2019