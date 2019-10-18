Home

Martin's Granbury Funeral Home
100 South Morgan Street
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-1154
Betty Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ware


1933 - 2019
Betty Ware Obituary
Betty Ware, 86, of Granbury, Texas passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday October 13 2019, Martin's Funeral Home, Granbury.   Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, First Christian Church, Granbury.  Interment: 3:00 p.m.  Moore Memorial Gardens Arlington.  Betty was born on June 28th 1933 in Roscoe, Texas. to R.Q. and Gracie Spence.  She married Harold E. Ware and had two children, Harold Jr. and Regina.  They celebrated 67 years of marriage.  Betty worked at Anchor Metals as a computer operator. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and the best Meme EVER! She enjoyed reading, traveling, crafting and dancing with Harold. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Ware, and her son Harold Ware Jr. "Bunky" and her brother Bobby Spence. Survivors: Daughter Regina Swindle (Dennis); Grandchildren: Dennis Swindle Jr. "Doc" (Wendy), Jonathan Hablinski, Tricia Weems (Corey), and Alicia Richman (Adam); Great Grandchildren; Talor, Anthony, Venetia, Raylyn, Alyssa, Ashton, Drake, Caison, Jayce, Easton and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Martin's Funeral Home.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019
