Beverley Gillett Naylor, 82, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Abilene. Texas.

Born in Big Spring, Texas on April 19, 1936, Beverley was the daughter of the late Christine Eunice (Brown) and Gordon Allen Meeks. She was a RN, having worked for Hendrick Medical Center 15 years, Woods Psychiatric 4 years, and several years as a traveling nurse. She was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband M.R. Naylor, brother Buddy Meeks, and granddaughter Carrie Naylor.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Christy Gillett of Abilene, Paula Meador and Dale of Abilene, David Gillett and Donna of Hawley, and Kenny Gillett of Abilene; stepchildren and spouses, Michael Naylor of Burleson, Judy Bernethy and Jim of Edmond, OK, Steve Naylor and Kimberly of Fort Worth, and Kenny Naylor and Heather of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Tommy Meeks and wife Diana of Colorado City, and Mark McCraney and wife Becky of Midland; two sisters, Marsha Allen and husband Bruce of Coahoma, and Jana Samuelson and husband Ron of Canton; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, as well as two daughters of the heart, Marget Stokes and Sahara Rana.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jeff Reid and Rev. Rodney Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Ledbetter, Brian Weatherman, Chris Weatherman, Kirk Allen, Josh Harris, and Scott Weatherman.

Memorial contributions in Beverley's name may be made to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Building Fund, 701 S. Pioneer Drive, Abilene, TX 79605.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019