Billie J. Black, 72, of Lancaster, TX, (formerly of Sweetwater), passed away. Funeral services for Billie will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Reverend Robert Carey Sr. will be officiating services. A wake service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McCoy Funeral Home.
Billie J. Black "aka B.B." was a fun-loving person who was always the life of the party. Her smile could light up a room when she entered. She was a caring and loving person with a heart of GOLD. She was a proud member of Lancaster Senior Citizens Center and became a part of the Lancaster Shining Star Dancing Group. She loved playing cards with her sister Gladys and beating her (cheating of course.) Her favorite phase was "Let me have a smoke & hurry up before Lisa comes back ..lol."
Billie passed away on July 23, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born on September 8, 1947, to A.C. & Girtha Lee Moore in Canton, TX. She was the 2nd oldest of 5 girls. She later moved to the Sweetwater area in 1955. She accepted Christ at an early age in life. She later met and married Robert Black, December 15, 1964. She worked at Walls Factory for 20 years then later retired to care for her husband.
Billie is survived by her sisters Gladys Williams of Sweetwater and Louise Carey, and her husband Reverend Robert Carey of Sweetwater, her children Jerry Black of Sweetwater, Telisha Black of Lancaster ,TX, Jackie Austin of Dallas ,TX, Aretha Black of Sweetwater, Travis Black and wife Tina of Sweetwater. She was blessed to be a part of the lives of her 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving extended family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. & Girtha Lee Moore, two sisters, Mary Helen Gaynor and LaVon Moore, 2 nieces, Wanda McCoy and Sharon Williams, and 2 nephews James Edward West and David Gaynor.
Pallbearers will be : Chris Taylor, Ezra Heath, Oscar Garcia, Cruz Hernandez, Jody Hernandez, Ernest Barrera. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Walter Blueford, Dennis Johnson, Charles Walker, Ivy Lee Taylor. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com