Billie Jean Martin, 78, of Roscoe, Tx passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. There will be a graveside service at 10 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Roscoe Cemetery. Reverend David Draper will be officiating service. There will be a family visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater.
Billie was born September 19, 1942 to parents Joe Holley and Wilma Hyde Critz in Artesia, New Mexico. Billie was a secretary at Roscoe High School for 40 years. She was a loyal Plowboy fan and supporter. Billie married Johnny Martin on July 21, 1988 in Sweetwater, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include :Husband: Johnny Martin of Roscoe, Daughter: Sonya Bowman of Sweetwater, Son: Randy Pieper of Blackwell, TX, Son: Britt Pieper of Sweetwater Grandchildren: Steve Allen Eldred of Alba, TX, Brittany Elliott of Blackwell, TX, Austin Pieper of Weimar, TX, Alex Massey of Roscoe, TX, Michael Massey of Roscoe, TX, Cyera Pieper of Sweetwater, Gran dearly loved and enjoyed her eight great-grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers are: Michael Massey, Steve Eldred, Austin Pieper, Josh Boston, Patrick Ivy, Jason Elliott, Honorary Pallbearer: Jim Boston
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.