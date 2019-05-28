Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Neeper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jo (Younger) Neeper


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Jo (Younger) Neeper Obituary
Longtime resident, Billie Jo Younger Neeper born 10/11/27 in Sweetwater has passed away 5/13/19 in Arlington Tx..
Billie was a Class of 1945 Newman High graduate where she was involved with many class reunions and classmates.
Billie worked at many businesses including Walls, Simmons Memorial Hospital and Sweetwater Cotton Oil /ADM
Preceded in death by father Joe Azell "Easy" Younger and mother Velma Jewel Crain Younger, Sister Patsy Joy Younger Brookshire. and Jay D Neeper.
Her Children are Phillip Neeper of Goodrich, Shirley Fleming of Ft Worth, Jandra Neeper of Arlington and Brad Neeper and Merissa of Houston.
Grandchildren Shelley Nichols and Aaron of Seabrook, Melissa Cech of Katy, Jennifer Gorman and Robert of Kalamazoo MI., John Parker and Niffy of Lampasas. Jacob Neeper of Houston.
Great grandchildren Marshall and Wyatt Hunt, Audrey and Austin Cech, Harper, Evan and Bryn Gorman, and Layne Parker.
Billie loved keeping in touch with her family, cousins, neices, nephews and many friends.
A burial and celebration of her life will be held in Sweetwater.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the .
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.