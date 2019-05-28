Longtime resident, Billie Jo Younger Neeper born 10/11/27 in Sweetwater has passed away 5/13/19 in Arlington Tx..

Billie was a Class of 1945 Newman High graduate where she was involved with many class reunions and classmates.

Billie worked at many businesses including Walls, Simmons Memorial Hospital and Sweetwater Cotton Oil /ADM

Preceded in death by father Joe Azell "Easy" Younger and mother Velma Jewel Crain Younger, Sister Patsy Joy Younger Brookshire. and Jay D Neeper.

Her Children are Phillip Neeper of Goodrich, Shirley Fleming of Ft Worth, Jandra Neeper of Arlington and Brad Neeper and Merissa of Houston.

Grandchildren Shelley Nichols and Aaron of Seabrook, Melissa Cech of Katy, Jennifer Gorman and Robert of Kalamazoo MI., John Parker and Niffy of Lampasas. Jacob Neeper of Houston.

Great grandchildren Marshall and Wyatt Hunt, Audrey and Austin Cech, Harper, Evan and Bryn Gorman, and Layne Parker.

Billie loved keeping in touch with her family, cousins, neices, nephews and many friends.

A burial and celebration of her life will be held in Sweetwater.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the . Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 21, 2019