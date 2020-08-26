Billie Joe Carmichael died peacefully on August 22, 2020, a few days after celebrating her 96th birthday. Billie Joe was born August 16, 1924, in Lawn, Texas, as the middle of three children to Daniel Wilkes and Carrie Mae Parrish. She attended Abilene public schools and after graduating from McMurry College with degrees in Art and Biology, BJ (as her friends called her) moved to Hamlin, TX, and began a career as a teacher – a calling she would pursue off and on over the years. She met and married Harry Carmichael, and the two moved to Sweetwater in 1956 where they raised three children: Alan, Craig, and Carol. The family owned Carmichael Ford in Sweetwater from 1956 until 1996; the last 6 years under the management of Billie Joe after Harry's stroke. In 1992, she was recognized as the dealer of the year by Ford Motor Company. During her 96 years, Billie Joe accumulated many titles: straight A student (4.0 McMurry during WWII), faithful wife, loving mother, dedicated teacher, loyal friend, talented painter, resourceful artist, lady rancher, adoring grandmother and great grandmother, devout Methodist and stitch b*tcher. She was also a jewelry maker, pot thrower, weaver, seamstress, upholsterer, genealogist, quilter, and could reed chairs. Around the house, she was known to try her hand at being an electrician, plumber, carpenter, and doctor. The electrician skill had the fire department called to the house more than once. First and foremost, Billie Joe loved painting. She was accomplished watercolor artist, and many of her paintings remain displayed in Sweetwater homes, businesses, and churches. Billie Joe was one of the founding members of the "Stitch B*tches" and gave the key-note address at the organization's 1st International Convention held in Oklahoma. The audience laughed so hard they cried! BJ served her Methodist Church as its historian, and WASP museum as a member and volunteer, as well as serving on the boards of the Nolan County City Library, Sweetwater Country Club, The Sweetwater Cemetery Board, and as a past president of P.E.O. BJ was a devoted friend who was fiercely loyal. She was a lady rancher who liked naming her cattle, and who sent out birth announcements to friends and family during calving. She was the architect, engineer, and general contractor of her beloved straw bale house at the family ranch in Coke County near Nipple Peak. BJ had a full and happy life. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry, her siblings Dan and Janie Alice, many cherished friends, especially her best friend of more than 40 years Margaret Newman Hill, and a nephew Joe Bruce. She is survived by: Alan Carmichael (Paula) of Sweetwater, Craig Carmichael (Lynne) of Katy, and Carol Swaim (Mark) of Georgetown. She has six beloved grandchildren: Kristen Carmichael Strefling (Jason) of Lubbock, Ryan Carmichael of Dallas, Kit Carmichael of Katy, Cody Carmichael of Kyle, Rebecca Swaim and Wilkes Swaim of Austin, TX. She was also blessed to have three great grandchildren: Jonathan, Sydney, and Ava Strefling, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers who have been with mom over the past several years. Our special thanks go to the outstanding staff at Hoyt Place, who truly loved her for the last seven years. Among her journals and writings, the following was found: "When I die, my friends will not look at my unscrubbed sink or the dirty oven (all my enemies will find that and much more), but they will look at my children for my epitaph – for there is where I have spent my time…or tried to." Billie Joe Carmichael June 29, 1981. Billie Joe was always a bit aggravated at having been given what she considered to be a masculine name, particularly her middle name "Joe" rather than the feminine version "Jo", but explained that she was named after two uncles. Over the years, she faithfully read the obituaries and was known to laugh out loud at the unusual names she found. Well Mom, as they say, what goes around comes around. The family suggests remembrances in her honor to the WASP museum or the Nolan County-City Library. Graveside services will be 10:30 Saturday, August 29th at Sweetwater Cemetery, under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home, with Ryan Strebeck officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.