Billy Dwayne Martin, 70, of Springtown, TX, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Wise County Hospital in Decatur, TX. Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Billy was born February 3, 1950 in Spur, Texas. He served his country by serving a term in the U.S. Navy. Billy married Linda J. Griffith February 17, 1971 in Sweetwater, TX, a union of nearly 50 years. Billy became a musician at an early age and played professionally for most of his career. He was employed and played music for Charlie Pride for over 23 years before retiring due to health reasons a little over a year ago. Billy was loved by everyone and was a good good Christian Man. He is survived by his wife Linda Martin of Springtown, TX, Son: Billy Martin, Jr. of Arkansas, two daughters, Charla Heflin of Springtown, TX and Jama King & husband Bret of Weatherford, TX, three sisters, Carolyn Goldman and Virginia Conatser both of Waco, TX, Dorothy Austin of The Colony, TX, a brother, Troy Martin of Greenville, South Carolina, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters. Pallbearers will nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com