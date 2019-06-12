Billy Ray Talbot, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Bill was born to Vera Opal and Glen Talbot in Merkel, Texas on January 25, 1939. He has one sister, Vera Holloman of Sweetwater, Texas and one brother, Jesse Morton (Mike) Talbot and his wife Jody of Denton, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Glen Olen Talbot and Kenneth Don Talbot. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1963. He graduated from Sweetwater High School and Texas A&M. He was a Certified Teacher and Educational Diagnostician. He taught at Paris Jr. College, Louisiana State University, and various independent school districts. He had also served as the Director of Red Cross at the Vietnam Headquarters. He was also self-employed for many years. Bill loved his nieces and nephews. He has four nieces; Shelly Henson and husband Terry; Debbie Adkins and husband Allen; Lisa Hendrix and husband Mike; and Teresa Nauert and husband Tony. He also has six nephews; Mark Talbot; Scott Talbot and wife Suzanna; Tracy Talbot and wife Kathy; Billy Glen Talbot and wife Carolyn; Mikey Talbot; and Danny Talbot. Funeral services will be at McCoy Chapel of Memories on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Mike Ensminger. A graveside service, with Military Honors, will immediately follow at the Newman Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Travis Henson, Terry Henson, Austin Adkins, Luke Adkins, Allen Adkins, Mike Hendrix, Tracy Talbot, and Billy Glen Talbot. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Teague and Don Roberts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary