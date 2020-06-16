Often described as "life of the party", "a character" "very fun guy", "kind heart" and most of all, "a true friend" …… Billy Roy (Bill) Mathews, age 93, died on June 10, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. As a life-long resident of Sweetwater, Nolan, Texas, Bill strived to put back into the community he loved so much. He was a former Mayor and County Commissioner, business owner and oil Landman, he also found time to serve in the Sweetwater Chuck Wagon Gang, and was honored by the Jaycees as a "Rooster". Bill was known for delivering home-baked bread to friends; however, it was his barbeque that brought the most fame. Bill Mathews was born on March 25, 1927, in Sweetwater, Nolan, Texas, to Roy Ellis and Mary (Gray) Mathews. In 1945, he graduated from Newman High School then served in the Merchant Marines for three and one-half years during the Korean War. During a layover in Korea, Bill went above and beyond the call of duty by daily teaching the Korean high school students about American customs and the English language. He was touched by how much they wanted to learn about Americans and wanted to go to America. After leaving the Merchant Marines, Bill began his college education at the University of Texas, Austin, working part-time for Senator David Ratliff and graduated in 1959 with a BBA degree in three and one-half years. While at the University, he studied law for one year. Bill remained a passionate supporter of the U.T. Longhorns and was a Life Time Member of the Alumni. Attending a UT football game with him was exhilarating, whether the team won or lost! Bill was the first in his family to obtain a college degree, and he encouraged his nieces and nephews and other young people to get their educations. Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Butler became his bride on April 19, 1947 in Sweetwater, Texas. His father-in-law, Jim Butler, owned Butler Abstract and Title, and invited Bill after graduation to become a part of the abstract business. Bill eventually owned and operated the Company. His wife, Mary Beth, passed away in 1962 from cancer. That year, Bill ran for County Commission, Place 4, and won against the incumbent. He served as Mayor of Sweetwater one term, 1963-64. Bill ran for the State Representative seat, but lost and decided enough politics. In 1966 Bill married Paula Irene Jones of Franklin, Tennessee. In 1990, Bill sold Butler Abstract & Title Company, and became a Landman for R. L. Adkins Company in Sweetwater; he retired in 2008. For several years, Bill enjoyed traveling with his spouse of 37 years, Nancy Spillers, and being with family members. He will be remembered as the most kind-hearted and fun relative and friend, and will be greatly missed. A Graveside service will be Saturday, 2 P.M., June 20, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, TX with Rev. Kathy Monroe officiating. Interment will follow after services. Billy Roy's urn will be in state at McCoy Funeral Home with pictures and register book from now until service time. Preceding Billy Roy Mathews in death are his parents, Roy Ellis and Mary Mathews, wife, Mary Beth (Butler) Mathews; special son, Brad Spillers; Sister, Nita (Mathews) Clayton; sister, Jean (Mathews) Jones; brother, Charles Edward Mathews; nephew, Dr. David Jones, nephew, Billy Roy Mathews. Surviving family members are his spouse, Nancy (Bromley)Spillers; his sister, Francis (Mathews) Hynum; grandsons, Bromley Spillers and Cameron Spillers; nieces and nephews, Lynda Fowler, Roger Clayton, Jeannie Pruett, Don Jones, James Jones, Jerry Jones, Jeff Jones, Tony Mathews, Dana Miller, Mark Hynum, Sandy Taylor, and Steve Hynum. The family is sure Billy Roy would be honored if memorials were sent to "The Billy Roy Mathews University of Texas Honorary Scholarship" fund, giving.utexas.edu or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St. Abilene, Texas 79601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.