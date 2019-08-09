|
Mrs. Birdie Lee "Muh" Walker Wright, 96, a life long resident of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her daughter's home in Sweetwater, TX. Funeral services will be at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Tommy J. Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a Wake and Visitation from 7 to 8 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Birdie was born to Frank C. and Christina (Hart) Walker on October 22, 1922 in Sweetwater, TX. She attended school at Booker T. Washington High School, where she played Basketball, and Softball. Birdie married Mr. Charlie Wright, Sr. in September of 1945 and began her family. She worked for the C.L. Bast family 22 years, and the Bill Carson family several years. She joined Mount Rose Baptist Church in 1978 and was the "Mother" of Mount Rose at her passing. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Sweet of Sweetwater, TX, and a son, Clarence Wright of Sweetwater, TX, 12 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 75 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Wright July 13, 1979, two daughters, Wanda Lemmons, and Melba Johnson, three sons, Albert Wright, Thomas Earl Wright, Charlie Wright, Jr., and seven brothers and sisters and a son-in-law Reverend Robert Sweet. Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Smith, Bobby Atkins, Jr, Antonio Atkins, Michael Richardson, Roy Johnson, Cameron Sweet. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019