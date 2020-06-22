Blanche H. Hill, 103, formerly of West Francis St. in Carlsbad, NM, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in her daughter's home in Dallas, TX, where she resided for the last eleven years. A graveside service will be held at Sweetwater Cemetery on Monday, June 22nd at 11:00 am. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Blanche was born on December 14, 1916 in Sweetwater, Texas to Frank and Julia Nunn Headrick. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and a few years later met Johnnie S. Hill while she was weighing the cotton that he had picked on her father's farm. They married on March 12, 1937 in Abilene, TX and were married 60 years. Moving to San Antonio, Texas during World War II, they worked at Kelly Field AFB. In 1948 they moved to Loving, New Mexico where Johnnie worked for the potash mines. In 1960 they moved to Carlsbad on West Francis Street. Blanche lived there until 2009, when she moved to Dallas, Texas with her daughter and family. Blanche worked for over twenty years for the Otis and Carlsbad Municipal Schools as a cafeteria manager, before retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Carlsbad. Blanche and Johnnie were long time members of the Good Sams Club taking many trips in their RV. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie Hill; oldest daughter, Lana Hill Fortune and sister, Josephine Justiss. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Johnson and son in law, Lee Johnson of Dallas; grandchildren, Lara Fortune of Lakewood, Colorado, Jarod Fortune of Lakewood Colorado, Natalie Johnson, Madeline Johnson and Kendall Johnson Wallace of Dallas, Texas; great-granddaughter, Madison Fortune of Lakewood, Colorado. Blanche was a compassionate and dedicated follower of her Lord Jesus Christ. She lived her life for His Glory, being a devoted wife and mother and always looking for ways to serve and love others. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.