Bob Wylie Harris, 90, passed away October 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Garden of Memories with Mike Ensminger and Billy Whisenant officiating. Interment will Follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home. He was born April 10, 1930 in Burleson, TX. After his military service in the Army from 1953-1955, stationed in California and Missouri, he married Bobbie Faye Ingram, February 3, 1956 in Sweetwater, TX, where they raised six children. He helped build Lone Star Industries, now known as Buzzi Unicem in Maryneal, TX, and then went to work for the company for 42 years before retiring. Bob was a member of the 4th and Elm Church of Christ and was a hard-working, self-sacrificing man who loved his family dearly. Survivors include sons, Mark Harris and wife, Becky; Ronald Harris and wife Bonita; Wesley Harris and Christopher Harris and wife Kimberly; daughter, Kristina Gaspar and husband Christopher Gaspar; grandchildren, Stacy Baldares and husband Lee; Marsha Faye McCann and husband Matt; Dillon Harris and wife Jovan; Danielle Harris, Aaron Harris and wife Esperanza; Lesleigh Hodges and husband David; Bryan Harris; Kevin Harris and wife Jacey; Madison Faye Harris, Colton Harris, Charlotte Harris, Alyssa Herrera, Jacob Gaspar, James Gaspar, Alexis Gaspar, Zac Gaspar; Great grandchildren, Shaina Wiltse, Antonio Baldares, Keanu McCann, Jenna McCann, Declan McCann, Makenzie Harris, Braison Brown, Brylee Brown, Brooklynn Harris, Kyvon Robert Turnerhill, Blake Bobbie Harris, Karbin Hodges, Matthew Hodges, Ethan Hodges, Aiden Sellers; a Great-Great grandchild, Jeriah Gonzales; Sisters, Betty Henson, Juanita Edwards and Johnnie Ruth Harris. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie, and son, Russell, his sister Armeda Watson and brother William Harris, and parents Robert and Genevieve Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Bryant, Kenneth Nevins, Terry Gibson, Russell High, Johnny Kingston and David Watson. In lieu of flowers or plants that the family is requesting donations be made to church families or a favorite charity
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.