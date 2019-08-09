|
Bobbie Lee Harris, age 86, of Sweetwater,Texas, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6;00 - 7:30 p.m.
Bobbie was born on January 11, 1933 in Sweetwater, Texas to A. Floyd and Elvie (Tart) Jackson. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and then she received a business degree from Snyder. She worked for TSTC for many years before retiring. She married Thomas Buford Coe, he preceded her in death on October 12, 1966. She married Merle Udell Harris, Sr., he preceded her in death on March 14, 2005. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church and Beta Sigma Phi, Torchbearer XI. Chapter. Merle and Bobbie ran the V.F.W. for many years. She also was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Shuster and husband Bobby of Fort Stockton, Texas; son, Tommy Coe, Jr. and wife Doris of Sweetwater, Texas; step-son, Merle Harris, Jr. and wife Lisa of Boerne, Texas; five grandchildren; Todd Neatherlin and Kerri Lake, Josh McKellips and wife Frances, Carson, Dustin and Lacey Harris; great grandsons, Bradley and Kody McKellips; sister, Pauline Gillette of Sweetwater, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Thomas Buford Coe, and Merle Udell Harris, Sr., brother, Jack Jackson and sister Sylvia Russell.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 4, 2019