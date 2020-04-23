|
Bobbie Merle Watson Barrett Varnadore, age 93, died April 17, 2020 at Ardmore, Oklahoma. A family graveside memorial service will be held at the Blackwell (Texas) Cemetery under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Bobbie was born December 18, 1926, in Pecos, Texas, to Charles Merle Watson and Eskalee Roberts Watson. She grew up in Sweetwater and graduated from Sweetwater's Newman High School in 1944. She married Terry Swann Barrett of Champion in 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1989. She subsequently married William Knox Varnadore of Robert Lee in 1993 and he died in 1994. Bobbie and Terry lived first in Sweetwater, then in Eastland, then in San Angelo, then in El Paso, and then moved to Blackwell in 1961, where she remained until 2015, when she moved into the Suites at Elmbrook Assisted Living Center in Ardmore.
Bobbie was very active in the Blackwell Methodist Church, serving as Church Secretary for many years, as well as serving on the church board, and she held all offices in United Methodist Women. Her fondest memory was being Women's President during the 100th birthday of her church in 2003. She was also a scout leader and 4-H leader during her children's youth. She was also a member of the Blackwell Cemetery Board, the Euterpean Womens Club, the Blackwell Riding Club, and the Methodist Women's Quilting Club. Additionally, she celebrated 65 years as a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Finally, she operated Barrett Pecans for over 20 years and was known as the Pecan Lady. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, her sister Eska Hinshaw of Sweetwater, her daughter Leanne Barkemeyer and her son-in-law William Barkemeyer.
Survivors are her son Tem Barrett and wife Cindi of Ardmore, Oklahoma; stepson Lee Varnadore and wife Diana of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren Charles Ingram of Ardmore, Oklahoma; Cassi Parvin of Tularosa, New Mexico Shannon Barrett and wife Lara of Plano, Texas; and Justin Barrett and wife Megan of Fairport, New York; great-grandchildren Sage, Charles, and Anabelle of New Mexico; Keaton, Samuel, and Knox of New York; and Elijah of Texas. She also had many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Blackwell Cemetery, the Blackwell United Methodist Church, or the Blackwell Fire Department.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 19, 2020