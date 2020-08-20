Bobby Don Anglin, 83 of Sweetwater passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Keith Clower officiating. Services are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Bobby was born July 16, 1937 in Anson, TX to the late Johnie and Mary (Goza) Anglin. He grew up in Anson, TX. He married Bette Rachel Parrish on November 24, 1975 in Oklahoma. Bobby was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved the Lord, his family, music, John Wayne movies and being outdoors. Fishing and camping with his family was something he enjoyed. He worked in the lumber industry doing retail and wholesale sales in Anson, Abilene and Dallas. Bobby is survived by his wife Rachel Anglin of Sweetwater; sons Kiley Anglin and wife Rita of College Station, TX., Bridger Anglin and Samantha Webb of Sweetwater, Brandon Anglin and wife Billie of Bangs, TX; grandchildren Lyndi Wilkinson, Bonnie Wilkinson, Emorie Anglin, Hunter Anglin, Halle Anglin, Kaci Webb and Tyler Anglin and numerous nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Anglin, sisters Mickey Stockwell and Peggy Massey. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
