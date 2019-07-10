|
Bobby Wayne Veal, age 50, of Granite Shoals, Texas went to meet the Lord on July 2, 2019. He was born in Lorain, Texas on March 19, 1969. He was a dedicated fisherman and he loved the water. He was preceded in death by his mother Jan Tollison; Grandmother Maria Veal; one Uncle James Veal. He is survived by his father Eldon Wayne Veal and brother John Veal both of Granite Shoals, Texas. One Brother: Justin Tollison formerly of Sweetwater, Texas. Three nephews: Eldon and John Jr. Veal of Granite Shoals, Texas and Jacob Hill of Sweetwater, Texas. Numerous cousins and friends. He was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held July 20, 2019 at the lake in Sweetwater, Texas.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 9, 2019