Bobby Wayne Veal


1969 - 2019
Bobby Wayne Veal Obituary
Bobby Wayne Veal, age 50, of Granite Shoals, Texas went to meet the Lord on July 2, 2019. He was born in Lorain, Texas on March 19, 1969. He was a dedicated fisherman and he loved the water. He was preceded in death by his mother Jan Tollison; Grandmother Maria Veal; one Uncle James Veal. He is survived by his father Eldon Wayne Veal and brother John Veal both of Granite Shoals, Texas. One Brother: Justin Tollison formerly of Sweetwater, Texas. Three nephews: Eldon and John Jr. Veal of Granite Shoals, Texas and Jacob Hill of Sweetwater, Texas. Numerous cousins and friends. He was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held July 20, 2019 at the lake in Sweetwater, Texas.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 9, 2019
