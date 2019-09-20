|
|
Bonnie Jo Thompson, 89, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, in Carrollton, Texas. Bonnie Jo was born on May 18, 1930, in Winters, Texas, to Bonnie (Gideon) and R.G. (Buck) Windham. She attended Roscoe schools, graduating Roscoe High School in 1948.
Bonnie Jo married Farris Wesley Thompson on May 18, 1950 in Roscoe, Texas. They moved to
Sweetwater, Texas, in 1954, and remained there until 2013. She was a long time member of First
Presbyterian Church of Sweetwater, worked ten years at Ludlum Measurements, and was a past member and officer of the B.P.O. Does at the local Elk's Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; granddaughter Shelley Stearns; great
granddaughter Devin Thompson; and great grandson Aiden Turkett.
She is survived by three sons; Dean Thompson and wife Sara of Seabrook, Texas; Perry Thompson and wife Patricia of Josephine, Texas; and Doug Thompson and wife Nancy of Webster City, Iowa; brother Bill Windham and wife Stephani, seven grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Sweetwater, Texas.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019