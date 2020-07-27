Bonnie Lue Best, age 97, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be at 9:30 A.M Friday, July 24, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Giles Montgomery officiating. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Bonnie was born February 14, 1923 at Strawberry Point, Iowa to the late John Arby and Mildred Mae (Donaldson) Walker. She married Robert L. Best August 12, 1942 in Reno, Nevada. Robert passed away August 18, 2006 and his cremains will be buried with Bonnie. She worked as a food inspector for Frito Lay, Coca Cola, Pepsi and Safeway in Stockton, California. She was a great Cook and Baker and made the best fried chicken. Bonnie lived a long life and think of all the things she experienced and went through in life. She and Robert moved to Sweetwater from California about fifteen years age. Robert was born June 22, 1923 at Freeport, Illinois, to the late Emerson and Myra (Brunkow) Best. He was a Butcher and Construction worker. He loved fishing, especially going to the ocean to catch Abalone, water skiing, cooking and gardening. Robert was inducted into the United States Army on April 13, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois and served at the 684th General Hospital. He was discharged June 28, 1946 as a T SGT at Camp Beale, California. Serving during WW II he was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the WW II Victory Medal. They are survived by two daughters; Luana Allen and husband Wayne of Sweetwater, Linda Douglass of Sweetwater, grandchildren; Monica and Mike Henington, Perry and Nora Sellers, Cary and Misty Sellers and Portia and Ronnie Linebaugh, eleven great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.