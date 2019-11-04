|
Brad Lee Spillers was born on July 18, 1971 in Sweetwater, Texas to Lee Roy "Buddy" Spillers and Nancy Charlene Bromley Spillers. His parents noticed his talent for athletics early on. As a member of the class of 1989, Brad attended all four years at Sweetwater High School, where he excelled in several different sports including football, basketball, and golf.. He was a member of the 1985 Sweetwater Mustangs State Championship football team. Brad attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He was proud of his Red Raider roots and remained involved as a supportive member of Texas Tech Alumni Association. Brad moved to the Houston area in 1998 and then settled in the Katy area in 2004. On December 3, 2005, he married Holly Regina Shook at the Grace Fellowship United Methodist Church in Katy, Texas. Brad's drive and determination carried over into his professional life as well. Brad and Holly co-owned Proforma MVP Marketing for eight years. Brad was passionate about his work. The motivated and diligent nature of Brad was an invaluable asset behind the growth and success of the company. Brad loved his family and was proud of the life he was able to build for them. He had a lifelong passion for playing golf and became a highly involved member of the Cinco Ranch Golf Club. He truly enjoyed playing sports, watching sports, and even talking about sports, but his sons were his true pride and joy. Spending time with his boys and being involved in their lives, especially when it came to any sport they played, was the brightest spot in his heart. For all the ways he showed up with love and support for his boys, like many parents, he still worried about not doing it right. He believed he was stern and firm with his boys, but in reality, he was a big softy. He was certainly a proud father and his sons adored him because he was devoted to them and he was hands on, showing up at any and every event that involved his children. Making friends with everyone came easy for Brad. He was friendly, outgoing, funny, loud, and often a goofball. He was often described as larger than life. Brad Lee Spillers passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 48 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Holly Spillers, of Katy; his two sons, Bromley Spillers and Cameron Spillers; his mother, Nancy Spillers and his stepfather, Bill Matthews, of Sweetwater, Texas; his mother-in-law, Belva Shook, of Katy; and other loving family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy "Buddy" Spillers and his father-in-law, Larry N. Shook. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 with Rev. Barry Morton officiating. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories in Sweetwater, Texas, with Rev. Brenda Church officiating directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will host a reception at Sweetwater Country after the service. Brad will lie in state at McCoy Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday. Pallbearers will be David Hall, Phil Haney, Ronnie Gee, Gabe Cherry, Don Timm, Doug Parkhurst, Bruce Nazworth, Randy Toombs, Glen Wheeler, Brad Armstrong, Greg Little, Scott Leonard and Freddy Bilbo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 4, 2019