Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ann Rogers


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Ann Rogers Obituary
Brenda Ann Rogers 47, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Mike Ensminger officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Brenda was born August 10, 1971 in Stanton, TX to Larry Rogers and Ann (Mitchell) Rogers. Brenda had a love for Animals. She liked fishing, gardening, and always enjoyed getting to ride a Harley with her Dad. Brenda is survived by her daughter Katie Ysasaga of Lubbock, TX; son Jeffory Dean Rogers of Lubbock, TX; sister Laura Rogers of Stanton, TX; father Larry Rogers and wife Janiece of Midland, TX; nephews Devon Rogers of Midland, TX, Kevin Rogers of Sweetwater, TX; nieces Korie Moore of Lubbock, TX, Summer Farquhar of Merkel, TX, Amber Farquhar of Stanton, TX; aunts Laverne Deen of Trent, TX, Wanda Baker of Gatesville, TX; cousins Teresa Garrett, Candy Garrett, Dottie Gossett and Bonnie Smith all of Sweetwater, TX, Landon Deen and Shaun Deen of Trent, TX and Christina Coleman of Gatesville, TX. She was preceded in death by brothers Danny Rogers and Michael Rogers, and her mother Ann Rogers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now