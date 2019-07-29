|
Brenda Ann Rogers 47, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Mike Ensminger officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Brenda was born August 10, 1971 in Stanton, TX to Larry Rogers and Ann (Mitchell) Rogers. Brenda had a love for Animals. She liked fishing, gardening, and always enjoyed getting to ride a Harley with her Dad. Brenda is survived by her daughter Katie Ysasaga of Lubbock, TX; son Jeffory Dean Rogers of Lubbock, TX; sister Laura Rogers of Stanton, TX; father Larry Rogers and wife Janiece of Midland, TX; nephews Devon Rogers of Midland, TX, Kevin Rogers of Sweetwater, TX; nieces Korie Moore of Lubbock, TX, Summer Farquhar of Merkel, TX, Amber Farquhar of Stanton, TX; aunts Laverne Deen of Trent, TX, Wanda Baker of Gatesville, TX; cousins Teresa Garrett, Candy Garrett, Dottie Gossett and Bonnie Smith all of Sweetwater, TX, Landon Deen and Shaun Deen of Trent, TX and Christina Coleman of Gatesville, TX. She was preceded in death by brothers Danny Rogers and Michael Rogers, and her mother Ann Rogers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 25, 2019