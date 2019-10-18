|
|
Bud Lewis, age 76, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Dwayne Lewis officiating. Burial will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M.
Bud was born on January 3, 1943 in Capitola, Fisher County, Texas to Jack and Delilah Ollie (Talley) Lewis. He was a Christian. He worked for Buddy's Testers for many years as a tubing tester and pusher. He was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater, Texas. Bud loved raising his flowers, doing his yardwork, and feeding his hummingbirds and wild birds.
He is survived by two sisters, Clydelle Shaw and husband Bud of Sweetwater, Texas, and Mickie Loma Watson of Sweetwater, Texas, one brother, Jack Lewis
of Sweetwater, Texas, special nephew, Dwayne Lewis of Sweetwater, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Lewis and Ollie Goebel.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019