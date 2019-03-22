I, Cal Parks, 62, passed away peacefully at my home on March 18, 2019 in the presence of my family. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 A.M. at Lamar Street Baptist Church .Reverend Keith Clifton will be officiating service. A visitation with the family will be March 23, 2019 following the memorial service at 1:00 P.M.

I was born on December 24, 1956, to Jerry Bob and Evelyn Irene Drake Parks in Chincoteague, Virginia. I am the oldest of 7 siblings, 4 sisters and 2 brothers, or as dad would say his "7C's"; Calvin, Connie, Carrie, Carman, Candice, Corliss and Clinton. I came to Sweetwater on Memorial Day weekend 1976 and loved it I guess, because I stayed. Well until today ! While here, I had several jobs and made tons of friends from BeeGee's to Bullock Electric, TSTI to SISD to TSTC. I was also an active member of the Sweetwater Jaycees where I was a Lifetime Member. I always had a love and passion for Harley motorcycles and hope they have one waiting for me on the streets of gold. I'll be headed to my next stop for eternity and yes, I am excited. Although it is kind of sad for those I leave behind, my dear friends and family. Always remember that "Family is Everything and that made me a Millionaire"

I am survived by my wife Sherrie D. Parks, 3 sons: Clinton and wife Jessica, Cheyenne and fiancée Valerie Langley and Carl and wife Jeannie, 2 brothers: Carman and wife Dedra, Tommy ( Clinton ), 3 sisters: Carrie and spouse Marty Smith, Candi and spouse David Urban, Corky Hahn, and brother-in-law Willie Whelen. Lots of grandchildren: Kassie, CJ, Lana, Azel, Ricky, Roman, Shiane, Emily, and Breona. Plus too many friends that feel like family.I was preceded in death by my parents and sister ,Connie Whelen.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Sager, Larry Wilke, David Sager, Keith Willman, Tim Davidson and James Spivey.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Sweetwater Jaycees in plans of a memorial scholarship honoring Cal and his heart of service.

Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary