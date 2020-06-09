Callalily Hodges Butts went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020.

She married Norman Evans Butts on March 6, 1937.

Her life was shared and enjoyed by so many during her 101 years of life.

Callalily was preceded in death by her father, William Barton Hodges, mother, Nance Eliza Crockett, husband, Norman Evans Butts and her 8 siblings.

Callalily was born in Winters, Texas and was raised in Levelland and Lampasas Texas.

Callalily is survived by her 2 sons, Charles Norman Butts of Lampasas and George Barton Butts of Austin.

She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.

In lieu of cards and flowers, donations to Texas Home Health Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

