Calvin Doyle Boyd, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, July 22, 2019. Services will be at 10 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Ollie Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow in Newman Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Calvin was born March 6, 1937 at Newman Community (Fisher County) TX to Lafayette Bert and Kate Grace (Mauldin) Boyd, Sr. He grew up near Newman and Roby, and attended Roby High School. Calvin loved rodeoing and was a Bronc Rider in his younger years. He met Dixie Laverne Brown and later married her on October 8, 1955 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She preceded in death September 16, 2014. Calvin lived in Sweetwater until 1965 then moving to Odessa from 1967 to 1978. From 1978 to 1994, Calvin lived in Cohoma, TX and then moved back to Sweetwater in 1994 where he resided until his death. Calvin was a retired Superintendent working for different oil companies. He owned and his own building construction company of which he operated until his death. Calvin loved fishing every chance he had, especially with his fishing buddies. He also enjoyed meeting his friends and drinking coffee at the different coffee shops in town. Calvin was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. He was a loving husband and father and spent his life living for his wife and family. He is survived by two daughters, Vickie Boyd-Hiltz of Sweetwater, TX, and Lisa Shelton and husband Don of Midland, TX, a son; Calvin Doyle (C.D.) Boyd, Jr. of Sweetwater, TX, two brothers; Arthur Ray Boyd and wife Schylon of Sweetwater, TX, and Richard Boyd and wife Tanya of Buda, Texas, a granddaughter, Rikki Johnson of Longview, TX, a grandson, Cory Shelton of Midland, TX, three great grandchildren, Kaelee Kibler, Kale Johnson and Meagan Shelton, three sisters-in-law, Vonell Boyd of Sweetwater, TX, Margie Boyd of College Station, TX, and Joyce Whittenburg of Sweetwater, TX, and several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie, his parents, L.B. and Kate Boyd, Sr., a sister, Nadine Boyd, five brothers, L.B. Boyd, Jr., A.P. Boyd, Horace Lee Boyd, Billy Elden Boyd, Charles Leon Boyd. Pallbearers will be: James Shelton, Eddie Baugh, Corey Shelton, Jimmy Shelton, Jimmy Flint, John Belzner. Honorary Pallbearers will be his coffee drinking buddies (Coffee Group Gang). The family request memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1682 Hickory, Abilene, TX 79601, or Rhema Valley Family Church, 3304 E. Broadway, Sweetwater, Texas 79556, or one's favorite choice. Online condolences may be expressed @ [email protected]
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 24, 2019