Carl Wayne Meeks
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Wayne Meeks, 67, a long-time resident of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on April 17th 2020. He was born May 24, 1952. Carl was raised and lived out his life as a true Texas native. As a young adult, he served his country as an active duty member of the US army, stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the west Texas region, he blended his love for the outdoors, animals, and hard labor through his various jobs and hobbies while also raising a family. He never knew a stranger. He was always ready to lend a hand. Carl will forever be celebrated by his family and loved ones as a great man with a big heart. He is preceded in death by his mother Bonnie "Bon Bon" Gill, his father Luther Jack Meeks and brother Shane. He is survived by his sister, Verna Meeks; brother, Jerry Meeks; his sons and daughter, Shane Meeks, Cody Meeks, Mandy Meeks Miles, and Randall Meeks; grandchildren, Brandon Sutton, Donovan Meeks, Kaitlyn Meeks, Kadee Love West, Cash Meeks, Maggie Meeks, and Caroline Meeks. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved