Carl Wayne Meeks, 67, a long-time resident of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on April 17th 2020. He was born May 24, 1952. Carl was raised and lived out his life as a true Texas native. As a young adult, he served his country as an active duty member of the US army, stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the west Texas region, he blended his love for the outdoors, animals, and hard labor through his various jobs and hobbies while also raising a family. He never knew a stranger. He was always ready to lend a hand. Carl will forever be celebrated by his family and loved ones as a great man with a big heart. He is preceded in death by his mother Bonnie "Bon Bon" Gill, his father Luther Jack Meeks and brother Shane. He is survived by his sister, Verna Meeks; brother, Jerry Meeks; his sons and daughter, Shane Meeks, Cody Meeks, Mandy Meeks Miles, and Randall Meeks; grandchildren, Brandon Sutton, Donovan Meeks, Kaitlyn Meeks, Kadee Love West, Cash Meeks, Maggie Meeks, and Caroline Meeks. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 4 to May 5, 2020.