Carol Elaine Chance, 75, of Roscoe (formerly of Lubbock ,TX) passed away at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 7,2019. There will be a private family graveside on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Ralls Cemetery in Ralls, Texas. There will be a public memorial service for Carol on Saturday, August 10,2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Broadway Church of Christ in Lubbock, TX. There will be a family visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater.
Carol was born September 7, 1944 in Mexia, TX to parents Max and Stella Neel. She graduated from Proctor High School in Utica, New York, during high school she was in the all state choir. Carol was a prominent leader and graduate, during high school. She attended Abilene Christian University and received her Bachelor degree in Elementary Education. While at ACU she was in Acapella chorus. Carol married Eddie Chance Jr. on August 11, 1967 in Lubbock, TX. Carol taught elementary at many schools, Abilene ISD, Lubbock Christian Elementary and High School, Lubbock ISD, Muleshoe ISD, New Deal ISD, Connally ISD and at Waco ISD. Carol frequently moved many times, with her dad being a preacher. Carol, also moved many times in support of her husbands work. (Carol lived over 25 years with essential tremor and Parkinson's) Carol was a devoted mother and mentor of many Christian students.
Survivors are: Husband: Edgar "Eddie" Chance Jr. of Roscoe, Son: Edgar "Ed" Chance III and wife LeAnn of Denver, Colorado, Son: Max Neel Chance and wife Nicole of Long Island ,New York, Sister: Marilyn Featherstone of Decatur, TX, Nephew: John Featherston and wife Kay of The Colony, TX, Niece: MariLyn Featherston of Decatur, TX and numerous cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Max and Stella Neel
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 9, 2019