Carola Muir Martin 54, of Sweetwater, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Roscoe Church of Christ with Philip Tomlin officiating. Interment will follow at Champion Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Carola was born on November 6, 1964 in Danville, Virginia. She was a 1982 graduate of Abilene Christian High School. Carola then attended Abilene Christian University where she graduated in 1986 with her Bachelor's degree in Biology. She married Larry Martin on June 22, 1985 in Abilene. Carola worked for Sweetwater Independent School District for 34 years before retiring. In the time she spent working for S.I.S.D. Carola loved coaching the High School Girls Golf Team and the Middle School Girls Athletics. Carola is survived by her husband Larry Martin of Sweetwater; daughters Corynn Hazard and husband Michael of Abilene, Christa Martin of Sweetwater; mother Lynn Bennett of Abilene; brother John Chastain and wife Carol of Abilene; nieces and nephews Aaron Chastain and wife Claire, Allison Bellar, Jenifer Bellar, Jaron Bellar, Abigail Chastain, Kassie Alexander and husband Jake, Derick Merket, Kara Johnson and husband Kade, Tyler Martin and wife Morgan, Tanner Martin and wife Morgan and Kaylee Martin and numerous other extended family. Carola is preceded in death by her father Richard Chastain, stepfather Bill Bennett and nephew Jay Bellar. Pallbearers will be her nephews Aaron Chastain, Jaron Bellar, Tyler Martin, Tanner Martin and Derick Merket. In lieu of sending flowers. A scholarship has been started in Carola's honor. The scholarship will be given to a deserving student at Sweetwater High School whose parent has had cancer. Money can be sent to the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce. Checks should be made to: Sweetwater Improvement with Carola Martin Scholarship in the memo. Chamber's address is : Sweetwater & Nolan County Chamber of Commerce 810 East Broadway Street Sweetwater, TX 79556 (325) 235-5488 [email protected] Or they can make the memorial to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019