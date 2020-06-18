Celina Morin Dimas, born November 22, 1940 in Falfurrias, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020. She enjoyed 79 years on the earth. Celina was preceded in death by her loving parents Estanislado and Maria Dimas, two sons, Paul Vera and Robert Vera Jr., one daughter Celina Vera, and two grandsons, Lazaro Martinez and Andrew Olguin. She is also preceded by her brothers Pancho Dimas, Magdaleno Dimas, Paul Dimas, Marzo Dimas, and Avelino Dimas, and by two sisters Cecelia Martinez and Celia Martinez.
She is survived by her sons, Rudy Vera and wife Linda of Sweetwater, Zeke Vera and wife Rachel of Sweetwater, Israel Vera and wife Monica of Sweetwater. She is survived by daughters Gloria Olguin of Sweetwater, Gracie Guerrero and husband Abraham of Sweetwater, Mary Zapata and husband Marcos of Abilene, TX, Sophia Granados and husband Marcelino of Sweetwater, and Johnna Zuniga and husband Carlos of Indianapolis, Indiana. Celina is survived by 38 grandchildren, 98 great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren. Celina was homemaker and loved to cook and care for her children.
Services will be 10 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Evaristo Granado officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be at 7 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Rudy Vera, Sr., Grandson Israel Vera, Israel Vera, Anthony Gamez, Jo Anna Zuniga, Analicia Granados, Sara Vera, Hanna Vera. Honorary Pallbearer will be Felicia Granados. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.