Charles Andrew Sisk, 46 of Sweetwater, passed away on December 23, 2019. His wishes were cremation. There will be a Memorial service at a later date.
Charles was born on February 10, 1973 in Brownwood, Texas to parents Dyral and Sandra Sisk. Charles married Patricia Alvarado on May 25, 1996 in Sweetwater. Charles graduated from Texas State Technical College with a degree in Mechanics. Charles worked for Ludlum Measurements for many years
Survivors are: Wife: Patricia Sisk of Sweetwater, Daughter: Crystal Sisk of Sweetwater, Brother: Patricia Pearson of Brownwood.
He was preceded in death by: Parents: Dyral and Sandra Sisk, Step Mother: Sharon Sisk
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020